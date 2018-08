Motorcycle on fire along Lougheed Highway on Sunday.

Motorists were slowed Sunday as a motorcycle caught fire around noon along Lougheed Highway near the Whonnock-Ruskin border.

The rider reported no injuries, said Maple Ridge fire chief Howard Exner.

He’s not sure how the fire started, but said the bike was damaged extensively.

“It came in as a vehicle fire,” with no mention of a collision.

Fire crews deployed an emergency traffic control plan, as the bike lay initially in the middle of the highway, flames shooting into the air.

• More to follow.