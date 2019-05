A motorboat was seen propped up on a log boom around the marina on Sunday

A motorboat was seen propped up on a log boom near the Kelowna Yacht Club marina on May 12. (Submitted photo)

A motorboat appears to have collided with a log boom near the Kelowna Yacht Club on Sunday, though the cause of the incident is yet unknown.

On Sunday, witnesses captured images of a boat propped up onto a log boom around the marina, partially submerged and sticking straight into the air.

The Kelowna RCMP and Kelowna Yacht Club did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Updates to come.

