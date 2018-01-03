Motorbike and rider collide into driver side of car in Royal Oak

A rider collided their motorbike into the driver’s side of a Chevrolet sedan this morning at about 9:45 a.m. at Royal Oak and Pipeline in Saanich.
More to come.
Wednesday morning Collision between motorcycle and sedan
A rider collided their motorbike into the driver’s side of a Chevrolet sedan this morning at about 9:45 a.m. at Royal Oak and Pipeline in Saanich.
More to come.
Effective Jan. 1, MSP premiums were reduced 50 per cent; income thresholds increased
Dry and cold sums up weather in final month of 2017
Typical North Surrey condos seeing a 40 per cent increase, climbing from $217,000 to $303,000
However, no building permits have been issued for the site
Ridley Island propane project expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2019
A conversation with Trail Mayor Mike Martin about the final year in council's term
B.C. Conservation Officer inspection program looking to expand