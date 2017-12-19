Motor vehicle takes out power in Kelowna

A power outage in McKinley Landing is affecting 371 customers.

“FortisBC is working to repair damage to a power pole caused by a motor vehicle along McKinley Road that occurred at about 2:30 p.m. To safely make repairs, we’ve had to turn off power to about 380 customers in the McKinley Landing area, including some addresses along Glenmore Road,” said Nicole Bogdanovic, communications advisor with FortisBC.

“We have five crew members working on repairs and expect to have service restored by 7:30 p.m. For the safety of our crews and so that work can be completed as quickly as possible, we are asking drivers to slow down, watch for our crews and follow all traffic controls.”

For updates, visit outages.fortisbc.com or call 1-866-436-7847.

tag