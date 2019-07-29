A motorcycle sitting on the shoulder of a southbound lane on the Channel Parkway after a minor incident. (Mark Brett — Western News)

Motor vehicle incident slows traffic on Channel Parkway

Traffic moving slow in southbound lane near Skaha bridge

Traffic is moving slow at the south end of the Channel Parkway on Monday afternoon after a motor vehicle incident.

A motorbike was sitting on the shoulder of the road in the southbound slow lane, near the Skaha bridge, after what is believed to be a minor incident with a vehicle.

It is not anticipated that the lane will be blocked for a long period of time.

