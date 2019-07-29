Motor vehicle incident slows traffic on Channel Parkway

A motorcycle sitting on the shoulder of a southbound lane on the Channel Parkway after a minor incident. (Mark Brett — Western News)

Traffic is moving slow at the south end of the Channel Parkway on Monday afternoon after a motor vehicle incident.

A motorbike was sitting on the shoulder of the road in the southbound slow lane, near the Skaha bridge, after what is believed to be a minor incident with a vehicle.

It is not anticipated that the lane will be blocked for a long period of time.

