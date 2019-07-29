Motor vehicle incident slows traffic on Channel Parkway

Traffic is moving slow at the south end of the Channel Parkway on Monday afternoon after a motor vehicle incident.
A motorbike was sitting on the shoulder of the road in the southbound slow lane, near the Skaha bridge, after what is believed to be a minor incident with a vehicle.
It is not anticipated that the lane will be blocked for a long period of time.
