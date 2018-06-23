A semi truck reduces traffic to one lane south of Quesnel. Contributed photo

Motor vehicle incident reduces Highway 97 to one lane south of Quesnel

A semi truck is on its side 13 km south of Quesnel

  • Jun. 23, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A semi-truck is on its side on Highway 97, approximately 13 km south of Quesnel. Traffic has been reduced to single lane, alternating traffic. The incident occured early this morning.

More to come.

