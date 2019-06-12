Traffic slowed down due to accident in Penticton

One of the vehicles involved in a motor vehicle incident on the Channel Parkway on Wednesday. (Western News photo)

A two vehicle collision has shut down the northbound lanes of the Channel Parkway at Green Avenue.

Emergency responders were called out to the scene around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

A four-door vehicle and 10 ton box truck were involved in the incident. A witness at the scene said it appeared there wasn’t any serious injuries.

Both of the northbound lanes are closed while the incident is being investigated and cleared.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.