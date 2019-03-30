Motor vehicle incident north of Nanaimo causing traffic delays

A motor vehicle accident on Island Highway north of Nanaimo is impacting traffic in both directions, according to reports.
The incident is causing detours and slowdowns on Island Highway, near Superior Road in Lantzville.
According to Drive B.C.’s Twitter account, drivers can expect heavy delays and congestion, as an assessment is in progress.
#BCHwy19 – Reports of a vehicle incident impacting both directions of the highway in #Nanoose. Expect heavy delays and congestion, assessment in progress. #Nanaimo #IslandHwy #VanIsle
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) March 31, 2019