Motor vehicle incident north of Nanaimo causing traffic delays

Accident on Island Highway near Superior Road in Lantzville

A motor vehicle incident, near Lantzville, is causing delays, according to Drive B.C. (GREG SAKAKI/News Bulletin)

A motor vehicle accident on Island Highway north of Nanaimo is impacting traffic in both directions, according to reports.

The incident is causing detours and slowdowns on Island Highway, near Superior Road in Lantzville.

According to Drive B.C.’s Twitter account, drivers can expect heavy delays and congestion, as an assessment is in progress.