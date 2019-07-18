Motor vehicle incident in Sparwood results in death of dump truck driver

Authorities did not specify what caused the vehicle to go off the road.

An individual has died after the dump truck they were driving went off Lower Elk Valley Road.

The dump truck was pulling a flat bed trailer when it went off the road, into a shallow ditch and came to rest in a residential driveway. Authorities did not specify what caused the vehicle to go off the road.

Elk Valley RCMP, East Kootenay RCMP Traffic Services, B.C. Ambulance Service and Sparwood Fire Department responded to the call on Wednesday, July 17, just before 7 a.m.

The driver was the lone occupant and was located deceased at the scene. The investigation has determined this incident was not criminal in nature and the B.C. Coroner’s Service has assumed conduct of this matter.

editor@thefreepress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter