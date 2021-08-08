Traffic was backed up on the Trans-Canada Highway following a motor vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon. (Submitted)Traffic was backed up on the Trans-Canada Highway following a motor vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon. (Submitted)

Motor vehicle accident stops traffic between Duncan and Chemainus on Sunday

Cars backed up from Somenos Road exit to Henry Road

Southbound traffic was backed up on the Trans-Canada Highway from the Somenos Road exit north of Duncan to the Chemainus exits at Henry Road following a serious motor vehicle accident late Sunday morning.

Two cars were believed to have been involved in the accident, and a BC Ambulance helicopter was reportedly headed to the scene.

According to the DriveBC Vancouver Twitter account (@DriveBC_VI), as of noon there was no estimated time of opening.

More to come.

Cowichan Valley Citizen

