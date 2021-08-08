Motor vehicle accident stops traffic between Duncan and Chemainus on Sunday

Southbound traffic was backed up on the Trans-Canada Highway from the Somenos Road exit north of Duncan to the Chemainus exits at Henry Road following a serious motor vehicle accident late Sunday morning.
Two cars were believed to have been involved in the accident, and a BC Ambulance helicopter was reportedly headed to the scene.
According to the DriveBC Vancouver Twitter account (@DriveBC_VI), as of noon there was no estimated time of opening.
