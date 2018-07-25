Motor Mountain Nationals car show returns this weekend

The big summer weekends in Kimberley keep coming, and next up is one for vintage car lovers. The Motor Mountain Nationals return this weekend, after a very successful event last year.

Organizer Karen Rempel says about 150 cars from far and wide will line Howard Street and Deer Park Avenue, beginning on Saturday.

But the action starts on Friday with the Tumbleweeds Band playing in the parking lot of the Boundary Street garage, and a beer garden. The band plays from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and are sponsored by Darcy Skow and Peak Investments Services Inc.

Prior to that there will be a drive through at Melody Ford,one of the event’s main sponsors. You can grab a free beer ticket and enter a draw for a complete car detail worth $300.

Set up begins at 8 a.m. Saturday morning and the show runs from 10 until 4 p.m.

“New this year is a Motor Melt Down,” Rempel. “This is when you take an old vehicle, place a brick on the accelerator, revving the engine until the motor ceases and quits. Participants have the opportunity guess how long the motor will last before it quits. Fun for the whole family to watch.”

The Melt Down goes at 2 p.m. at the garage parking lot.

There are plenty of other activities as well, all day Saturday. There’s a swap meet, beer gardens with Rays Music, a pinup girl fashion show (sponsored by Drain Pro Plumbing and Heating), a 50/50 draw, and awards. There will be food vendors and other vendors in the area as well.

“The Hollers are playing at the Garage parking lot on Saturday night at 7 p.m.,” Rempel said. “This is also a volunteer appreciation night with pinup gals in costume enjoying the evening. The bands will be on an old Fargo Flatbed truck complete with lights and decorations to the era.”