Motocyclist killed after plunging down embankment near Port Renfrew

Juan de Fuca Ground Search and Rescue called out to help in recovery efforts

RCMP, B.C. Ambulance and Juan de Fuca Ground Search and Rescue all responded to a serious motorcycle accident on Hwy 14 Sunday night. (file photo)

A lone motorcyclist is dead after a Sunday night accident that saw him plunge off a steep embankment on Highway 14, near Port Renfrew.

The mishap occurred around 10 p.m. near Minute Creek between Port Renfrew and Jordan River and sent the Juan de Fuca Ground Search and Rescue service scrambling to assist RCMP and the B.C. Ambulance service in an effort to recover the rider, believed to be in his mid-50s.

“There are cliffs in that area and the rider and his motorcyclist both went over the side,” said Vickie Weber, the senior search and rescue manager.

“The first people on the scene called 911, and we sent out the rope rescue team to assist.”

Weber confirmed that her team and other emergency services were on site all night and that the winding section of the highway was closed to traffic for several hours.

“It was a very challenging situation,” Weber said.

Andy Watson of the B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed that the 58-year-old, Saanich man was killed in the accident and that an investigation of the event continues.

The Sooke RCMP is working closely with the Island District Traffic Analyst and are requesting anyone with any information to contact the Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

