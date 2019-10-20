Motionball hosts first-ever university marathon of sport at UBC Okanagan

Motionball is a national non-profit that raises awareness and funds for the Special Olympics

Motionball Kelowna added another event to its repertoire with its first-ever motionball university marathon of sport at UBC Okanagan on Sunday.

Sunday’s event sponsored by RBC saw UBC athletes and students team up with local Special Olympics British Columbia athletes and together competed in a variety of sports and activities including soccer, football, ultimate frisbee, basketball, bench ball.

“We have seen a large increase in support of motionball Special Olympics locally,” explains motionballU event director, Neema Maen.

“Our goal is to engage to the next generation of donours which makes the university a perfect fit to grow the motionball movement in our community.”

Today volunteers and those with special needs attend a Motionball event at UBC Okanagan in support of raising money towards the special olympics and their athletes pic.twitter.com/0HmcFzs3Ee — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) October 20, 2019

On Sept. 21, more than 350 young professionals and 40 Special Olympics athletes joined motionball at City Park for a fun-filled day of sport at the 2019 motionball Marathon of Sport in Kelowna.

From the support of sponsors and participants, the charity set a new motionball Kelowna record, raising $138,500 in support of the Special Olympics Canada Foundation.

READ MORE: Record-breaking $140,000 raised for Special Olympics at Kelowna motionball

Derek Fuhr, event director for motionball was the master of ceremonies for the closing ceremony of Sunday’s marathon of sport event. He said these types of events are so important for both the donours and the special Olympic athletes.

“The marathon of sport is really about getting some facetime with the people that you are raising money for,” said Fuhr.

“It’s getting to know the Olympic athletes, getting to know who they are and what they’re about and really putting this tangible notion on what you’re raising money for.”

The goal of motionball is to educate and celebrate individuals with intellectual disabilities while creating more chances and funding for those interested to join in becoming a Special Olympics athlete.

So far in 2019, Motionball has raised close to $2 million dollars in support of the Special Olympics Canada Foundation.

