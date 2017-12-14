Motion to recognize First Nations at Qualicum Beach meetings deferred

Town council, staff to consult with Qualicum First Nation on formal recognition

First Nations will have to wait just a bit longer to be formally recognized at the beginning of Town of Qualicum Beach council meetings.

The motion to introduce the recognition, originally made by Coun. Barry Avis at the Nov. 20 meeting, was deferred at Monday’s (Dec. 11) council meeting.

At the Nov. 20 meeting, Avis, who is on the Vancouver Island Regional Library board, noted the VIRL board recognizes First Nations at the opening of its meetings.

Avis asked why the Town of Qualicum Beach doesn’t do the same. He put forward a notice of motion at the Nov. 20 meeting asking to formally recognize First Nations at the start of town council and committee of the whole meetings.

Then at the Dec. 11 meeting, the motion to formally recognize First Nations at the opening of all town council and committee of the whole meetings was brought forward during the business arising portion of the meeting.

Mayor Teunis Westbroek made a motion to defer Avis’ motion and to consult with both senior staff and colleagues at the Qualicum First Nation band.

Avis said he didn’t agree with deferring the motion, adding he wouldn’t be voting in favour of the deferral. The motion to defer passed with Avis voting against it.

