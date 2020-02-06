MOTI working around the clock to open Hemlock Valley Road

Sasquatch Mountain Resort released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying they are working closely with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) to open the roads as soon as is safely possible.

“With [MOTI] crews working around the clock, we hope to open the resort in some capacity to the public this weekend with single-lane alternating traffic on the road but will not have confirmation from the road crews until Friday,” resort staff stated. “The safety of our guests is our top priority, so we are unable to open until we receive full clearance from MOTI.”

“We really appreciate your patience during this time and will be updating our channels as soon as possible,” the statement continued. “We would like to say a huge thank you to TRK Helicopters, Librico Helicopters, The Canadian Ski Patrol, the unwavering Sasquatch Mountain staff members, The Hemlock Valley Volunteer Firefighters Association, The Hemlock Valley Homeowners Association, and our local MLA Laurie Throness for all the support during this time.”

RELATED: Hundreds stranded at Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain after heavy rain, landslide

For those still retrieving vehicles on Thursday and Friday, an 8 a.m. pilot car will depart from the bottom of Hemlock Valley Road up the mountain; people are asked to arrive early and be prepared to wait. At 8:30 a.m., downhill traffic will depart before the first bridge by the Sasquatch 3 kilometre sign – a traffic attendant will be present with a pilot vehicle.

For those traveling in the evening, at 5 p.m. a pilot vehicle will depart from the bottom of Hemlock Valley Road, and at 5:30 p.m., a pilot car will head downhill from the same 3 kilometre sign.

VIDEO: Sasquatch Mountain evacuation successful

The public is asked not to drive up or down the road outside of scheduled times. This will cause delays in repair efforts, jeopardizes public safety and will cause them to be turned away by road crews. Escorted traffic is only permitted during the allotted times.

Conditions and times are subject to change.

More to come.

adam.louis@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter