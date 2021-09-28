The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s preliminary design for the proposed Quesnel North-South Interconnector is viewable online at gov.bc.ca/quesnelinterconnector. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure website)

MOTI not prioritizing Quesnel interconnector route

Quesnel council received a letter noting the ministry was prioritizing recovery work in the Cariboo

  • Sep. 28, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Quesnel interconnector project has been dropped back in priority according to an update given to Quesnel city council during their Tuesday, Sept. 28 meeting.

According to a report from the executive committee, city manager Byron Johnson received a letter from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) noting they would be prioritizing recovery work in the Cariboo region over the interconnector.

READ MORE: MOTI releases proposed Quesnel interconnetor route online

Mayor Bob Simpson said the ministry’s budget in the region is stressed due to road construction, and the city will be sending a letter requesting the ministry separate the interconnector funds from the regional budget.

“This is a bigger picture than just the city,” councillor Scott Elliott said.

Simpson added the preliminary work has been accepted and approved, but the project needs $1.5 million in engineering work to get it ready to put out for tender.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer

Previous story
‘It’s all hands on deck’; COVID-19 testing ramps up in Williams Lake
Next story
RCMP pay increase will have ‘significant impact’ on Surrey’s budget

Just Posted