MOTI not prioritizing Quesnel interconnector route

Quesnel council received a letter noting the ministry was prioritizing recovery work in the Cariboo

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s preliminary design for the proposed Quesnel North-South Interconnector is viewable online at gov.bc.ca/quesnelinterconnector. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure website)

The Quesnel interconnector project has been dropped back in priority according to an update given to Quesnel city council during their Tuesday, Sept. 28 meeting.

According to a report from the executive committee, city manager Byron Johnson received a letter from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) noting they would be prioritizing recovery work in the Cariboo region over the interconnector.

READ MORE: MOTI releases proposed Quesnel interconnetor route online

Mayor Bob Simpson said the ministry’s budget in the region is stressed due to road construction, and the city will be sending a letter requesting the ministry separate the interconnector funds from the regional budget.

“This is a bigger picture than just the city,” councillor Scott Elliott said.

Simpson added the preliminary work has been accepted and approved, but the project needs $1.5 million in engineering work to get it ready to put out for tender.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer