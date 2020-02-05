MOTI closes Rockwell Drive in District of Kent

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) has issued a full road closure for the evacuated Rockwell Drive area in the District of Kent on Wednesday afternoon. A statement from the District of Kent said the closure will allow construction crews to continue working on restoration efforts after a catastrophic flood destroyed both road and water infrastructure this past weekend.

The closure will allow quicker work on the road as well as the pipes and will bide time for Fraser Health officials to test the water for safety. Until said testing is complete, district officials ask that residents in the evacuated area do not use, cook with or drink water until the District of Kent approves.

The state of local emergency (SoLE) continues to be in effect for the District of Kent.

Affected properties include dozens of homes on Rockwell Lane, Rockwell Place, properties north of the intersection of Rockwell Lane and Rockwell Drive to the shore of Harrison Lake and the intersection of Harrison Lake East Forest Service Road.

RCMP and Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue officials delivered evacuation notices on Saturday and again on Monday to encourage residents in the area to leave for their safety and that of the construction crews. District of Kent Mayor Sylvia Pranger estimated the repairs could take approximately two to three weeks to repair.

A team from B.C. housing will be on site to conduct damage assessment on the homes in the evacuated area.

A security checkpoint continues to be in effect for the evacuated area. Property owners who wish to access Rockwell Drive and elsewhere outside the immediate area must provide documented proof of residency. Residents must also sign off on a waiver form to gain access to their properties.

