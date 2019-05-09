Mother’s Day ideas for moms from all walks of life

Mother's Day is a celebration of women who devote so much of their effort and energy to their families. Celebrating mom on Mother's Day lets her know all of her efforts haven't gone unnoticed.

Mothers may perform similar tasks, but no two moms are the same. Finding ways to celebrate mom’s uniqueness can make the day that much more meaningful and memorable.

The Crafter

Mothers who are avid crafters may enjoy a craft-themed Mother’s Day. A family crafting project can make for a fun afternoon and produce mementos that mom will cherish for years to come. Dads and kids can plan the project in advance without mom’s knowledge, arranging all of the materials ahead of time and setting up the crafting station the night before or while mom is relaxing on Mother’s Day morning. Kids can even get a head start on the day by making their own craft for mom and giving it to her as a Mother’s Day present. Dads can keep the craft theme going at dinner and get a laugh out of mom by pouring her a craft beer when dinner is served.

The Reader

A 2017 survey from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that women read more than men. Women read an average of 19.8 minutes per day, which can make a Mother’s Day focused on mom’s love of books an ideal and unique way to spend the day. Kids can write mom their own books, and dad can help put them together. Dads can visit rare bookstores and look for original copies of mom’s favorite books that she might not find elsewhere.

The Nature Lover

Fishing and other outdoor activities might have a reputation as predominantly male hobbies, but studies show that’s not really the case. A 2016 report from the Outdoor Foundation found that 46 percent of people who participated in outdoor activities were women. If mom is a nature enthusiast, families can plan a Mother’s Day enjoying the great outdoors, even giving mom a new fishing pole, hiking gear or other items that align with her favorite nature activity.

The Relaxation Specialist

Of course, some mothers may want to simply unwind with a relaxing morning at the spa on Mother’s Day. In fact, the 2018 U.S. Spa Industry Study found that the spa industry has enjoyed seven consecutive years of consistent growth, with more than 187 billion spa visits in 2017 alone. A relaxing morning at the spa can be the perfect way for moms to begin Mother’s Day before they enjoy a brunch or dinner out with their families.

Mother’s Day celebrations can be as unique as the women being celebrated.