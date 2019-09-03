Mother’s choice to kill daughter a breach of trust that ‘could not be more abhorrent’

Lisa Batstone may not apply for parole for 15 years: judge

Lisa Deanne Batstone was found guilty in March of second-degree murder in connection with her daughter Teagan’s December 2014 death. (File photo)

Lisa Batstone will have to wait 15 years to apply for release from custody.

The South Surrey mother learned the term Tuesday morning, during proceedings in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

In imposing the ineligibility, Justice Catherine Murray noted Batstone’s love for her daughter “is not in doubt.”

However, “in my view, loving someone does not render murdering them less serious.”

“That breach of trust could not be more abhorrent.”

Batstone was found guilty in March of second-degree murder, in connection with the December 2014 death of her daughter, Teagan.

She had been arrested after the eight-year-old’s body was found in the back of a car in a cul-de-sac off Crescent Road.

During trial, the court heard how Batstone had smothered Teagan with a plastic bag while she slept.

During a hearing in June, Crown asked the judge to impose a 16- 18-year ineligibility term; defence argued for 10 years.

Tuesday morning, members of White Rock Baptist church members and members of Teagan’s family were in court for the ruling.

