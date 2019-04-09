Mother of missing Chilliwack woman trying to come from Manitoba

GoFundMe set up for Shannon Gauthier to come look for daughter Tanisha not seen since Feb. 22

Tanisha Gauthier, 21, (left) and her son Deon and her mother Shannon. Tanisha was last seen in Chilliwack on Feb. 22 and her mother Shannon is trying to get to Chilliwack from Manitoba to help find her. (GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe has been created to help the mother of a missing Chilliwack woman so she can get to the Fraser Valley from the Prairies.

Chilliwack RCMP issued a press release last week asking the public for help to find 21-year-old Tanisha Gauthier who was last seen Feb. 22 in Chilliwack.

Tanisha’s mother Shannon Gauthier is living in Manitoba and can’t afford to get to Chilliwack to come look for her daughter.

A friend of Shannon set up the GoFundMe on Tuesday hoping to raise money for a plane ticket.

“We are worried sick and now there are bad things being said we just need to find her and her mom needs to come look anything will help her right now so she can take the time off work and get on a [plane],” according to the GoFundMe. “She takes care of Tanisha’s son and they need to find his mommy please help.”

Shannon said Tanisha’s six-year-old son Deon is living with her in Manitoba and has lived with her since he was just three weeks old.

“Police and family are concerned for Tanisha’s health and well being,” according to Chilliwack RCMP Staff Sgt. Steve Vrolyk.

She has not been on social media in several weeks either.

“It is out of character for her to be out of touch this long,” Vrolyk added.

Gauthier is described as an Indigenous woman with long, dark hair, often worn in a bun, and hazel eyes. She is five-foot-three (160 cm), 150-170 lbs (68-77 kg).

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tanisha Gauthier is urged to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

