Mother Millie raises funds for animal welfare

The Mother Millie garage sale, which ran from Feb. 16-23 in the Lakeview Mall raised more than $3,500 for its cat shelter in Burns Lake. Community members donated numerous things for sale and volunteers helped with setting up the tables and pricing and packing the items. The money collected through the event will help with the Mother Millie shelter for stray cats. (Blair McBride photo)