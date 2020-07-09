Mother grizzly bear with two cubs spotted on Gruchy’s Beach trail near Terrace

Conservation officers also warning public to stay away from Grizzlies on lower Kitimat River

A grizzly bear and two cubs, like the bears seen in this file photo, were spotted by two people running on the trail to Gruchy’s Beach near Terrace July 8.(Ken Pugh Photo)

A mother Grizzly bear and two cubs were spotted on the trail to Gruchy’s Beach near Terrace July 8.

Two people running on the trail came across the bears, said Tracy Walbauer of the Terrace Conservation Office Service. No one was hurt in the encounter.

“They were running so they were probably fairly quiet, and the bear saw them, they saw the bear, they both kind of went their own ways,” he said.

When the runners got down to Gruchy’s Beach, they met another group of people who they told about the bears.

“They all discussed it, and then they came out of the area, like came up back the trail toward the highway, as a group making noise and there were no issues,” Walbauer said.

Williams Creek, which runs adjacent to the trail, is a salmon-bearing creek so it’s common to see bears in that area, Walbauer said.

Conservation officers notified BC Parks about the encounter and BC Parks posted signs warning of a bear in the area.

Bear sightings or encounters can be reported by calling 1-877-952-7277.

jake.wray@terracestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kitimat Northern Sentinel