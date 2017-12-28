Mother, children receive minor injuries in vehicle accident

A woman and her three children were transported to hospital with minor injuries following a single-vehicle collision near Sicamous.

The collision occurred around noon on Thursday, Dec. 21. Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil reports the woman was travelling east on the Trans-Canada Highway when her vehicle, a Dodge Caliber with Alberta plates, skidded across the road and went over the westbound embankment. The vehicle came to rest in some trees about 50 feet below the highway.

“The driver and her three children were transported to Salmon Arm hospital with minor injuries,” said McNeil. “The vehicle itself was destroyed in the incident.”

McNeil said the highway had compact snow, and snow was falling at the time of the accident.

