Mother charged in connection with August 2017 death of Surrey teen granted bail

The mother charged with ‘accessory after the fact to murder’ in connection with the August 2017 death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi has been granted release from custody.

Along with release, the decision Friday at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster came with conditions, including that Manjit Kaur Deo have no contact with Dhesi’s parents and sister, as well as no contact with her son, Harjot Singh Deo, or daughter, Inderdeep Kaur Deo.

Harjot Deo is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Dhesi’s death; his sister is also charged with ‘accessory after the fact to murder.’

There is a publication ban on evidence presented at the hearing.

Outside court, Dhesi’s sister, Anjali, said the release decision was “disappointing.”

“I’m not surprised, no, I just think the justice system is flawed in that sense,” she told Peace Arch News.

Friday’s court proceedings marked the first time she laid eyes on Manjit Deo, she said.