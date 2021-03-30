Mother and children escape raging townhouse fire in Maple Ridge

The Maple Ridge fire department responded to the incident. (THE NEWS/files)

A mother and her two young children escaped a raging fire at their townhouse unit in Maple Ridge early Tuesday morning.

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue raced to Fenstanton Place townhouse complex at 11741 207th St. at about 3 a.m. where they found one unit fully involved.

“There were heavy smoke and flames coming from the main floor area on the rear of the townhouse unit coming out the patio door,” assistant fire chief James Clelland described.

About 25 firefighters battled the blaze, Clelland noted, which they were able to knock down within 15 to 20 minutes after arriving on scene.

Working fire alarms in the unit alerted the mother and her children, who are both under 10-years of age, and they quickly exited the building and called for help, said Clelland.

Most of the damage was contained to the one unit with only some water damage to the adjacent unit.

Police and fire are still conducting an investigation into how the fire began.

The family did not have insurance and are now working with emergency support services who will be helping them for the next 72 hours, said Clelland.

“I know that there are people actively looking into a place for them to stay,” he added.

