Most viewed stories online of July to December 2017

The top five viewed stories for the second half of 2017.

#1

Bakery breastfeeding notice causes uproar

A Telkwa business that put up a notice refusing service to breastfeeding mothers who do not cover up sparked quite the conversation in July.

The notice posted on the bulletin board inside the business read (all quotes in this story are not edited):

“If there is the need feed your child, please be Respectful of yourself and that other people and use a Cloth or some form to cover yourself or you will be refused service or asked to leave. Straight to the point and this is without discussion. Thank-You.”

It’s that notice that has sparked outrage on social media, with many calling for everyone to boycott the bakery and leaving negative reviews. Then the Telkwa Baeckerei and Kaffeehaus posted on their Facebook page in reply to the negative criticism:

“Thank-you to [Name withheld by The Interior News], for being the only person to contact us directly to logically listen and try to find a solution to The Breastfeeding issue. For the record, the Ladies that started this rant were always respectable when feeding their Babies and this decision had nothing to do with them, but only one person. This person obscenely flashed her breast and she was not feeding her baby. Yes, people were offended by this, but in Kanada, I guess this is ok. The best part is we have decided to close the Bakery…Ok for the most part, you ladies should be pleased….Thank-you…”

That Facebook post was deleted and replaced with this post:

“Thank-you to all the wonderful people that stopped by today and showed their support. We will not be closing our doors. Open Monday through Friday 7-5.”

#2

Moricetown man dies in custody

A man formerly from Moricetown died in police custody in Prince George. Dale Culver was 35 and leaves behind young children. The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is currently investigating the incident that occurred on July 18.

According to a press release from the IIO, Prince George RCMP officers were responding to a call of a male casing vehicles. Officers attempted to take him into custody when a struggle ensued and they used pepper spray. The male appeared to be having trouble breathing and police requested medical assistance. Police said once the ambulance arrived, the man was taken out of the police vehicle and collapsed. He was pronounced dead in the hospital shortly after midnight.

#3

Searchers from across BC seek Frances Brown north of Smithers

Frances Brown, 53, failed to return to her meeting place with her cousin on Oct. 14 in the Kitseguecla Road area.

The search for her included at least 19 different search and rescue groups from across the province, including Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue along with the local PEPair group. First Nations in the area also came out to help and the Salvation Army provided food and beverages to volunteers.

#4

13 people rescued after Kitimat River floods

More than a dozen people were rescued after the Kitimat River broke its banks and flooded the Big Spruce area in September.

Kitimat search and rescue teamed up with the Terrace swift water rescue team to save people stranded by the rising waters. People were rescued via boat and two by helicopter.

#5

Missing Telkwa cyclist found deceased

Sean David Kuntz, who was reported missing on June 13, was found deceased. On Saturday July 1 Lillooet RCMP and the local search and rescue located Kuntz in the Fraser River.

The police do not suspect foul play.