Most of council ready to re-enlist for 2018 municipal election

Recently retired from Coun. Tom Croft says he's out for the October run

Oak Bay Mayor and council will be attending next week's UBCM meeting in Vancouver. From top row left, Coun. Michelle Kirby, Tom Croft, Hazel Braithwaite, Kevin Murdoch (bottom row, from left) Coun. Tara Ney, Mayor Nils Jensen and Coun. Eric Zhelka. (Oak Bay District Photo)

Only one member of Oak Bay council commits to not run in this year’s municipal election.

Oak Bay mayor and council responded to the query spurred by others in the region declaring they will run come October – including Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell and Saanich councillors.

Coun. Tom Croft is the only member to outright say he plans not to seek re-election. Croft also retired this month after 30 years of service in the Greater Victoria real estate market.

Coun. Kevin Murdoch who held the highest number of votes last election also plans to run again this fall.

“I have to discuss with my family, but with their blessing I will stand for election in 2018,” Murdoch said. “There is so much work around infrastructure, planning, core service improvements, and finances that council hasn’t tackled, and I think I can contribute to moving things forward.”

Coun. Hazel Braithwaite, who returned to council after a three-year hiatus, also plans to run again. That said, “things can change in people’s lives,” Braithwaite said. “In my heart I would like to say I’m going to run in the next election.”

On the other side of the council table at municipal hall, Coun. Michelle Kirby is undecided as yet, Coun. Eric Zhelka plans to run, and Coun. Tara Ney will address the question closer to election day, set for Oct. 20.

“The 2018 election is more than nine months away — so right now, my focus is on ensuring successful completion of the business of this current term,” said Ney. “Later in the year, as the election gets closer, I will put my mind to election issues.”

At the centre of things, Oak Bay Mayor Nils Jensen says he plans to seek re-election “no hesitation.”

The nomination period runs from Sept. 4 to 14.

