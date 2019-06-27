Mosaic says Port Alberni can expect fewer logging trucks through town

Company is using the Shoemaker log dump on the west shore of Alberni Harbour

MIKE YOUDS

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Officials for the company that now manages Island Timberlands promise there will soon be fewer logging trucks travelling through town.

Dom Iannidinardo, vice president, forest and sustainability with Mosaic, appeared before city council on Monday, June 24 to introduce the new corporate structure that resulted last year through an affiliation agreement between Island Timberlands and Timber West.

Iannidinardo’s colleague, Mark Leitao, vice-president of operations, told council that the company intends to make use of the Shoemaker log dump on the west shore of Alberni Harbour.

“That will immediately mean that 25 to 30 trucks a day are not running through Port Alberni,” Leitao said.

The new trucking efficiency was welcomed by council.

“We’ve had some close calls,” said Councillor Ron Corbeil. “That’s great news.”

Corbeil also raised the long-simmering issue of locked gates preventing public access to forest roads on Mosaic lands.

“I would hope in future Mosaic would come to the city and the regional district and let’s work this out,” he said.

Mosaic plans to adopt a dispatch system for logging trucks starting in September, Leitao said.