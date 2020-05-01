Morning Start: The world’s largest paddle is located in the Kootenays

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Friday, May 1

  • May. 1, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

In case you missed it:

Two people have been arrested after a vehicle search yielded drugs and items related to an armed home invasion.

Click here for the story.

The City of Rossland is seeing annual revenue losses at its pool and arena.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know the largest paddle in the world can be found in Parson?

The paddle is an incredible 2.8 metres in height and 18.6 metres in length.

Environment Canada weather forecast:

In Rossland:

There will be a sixty per cent chance of showers today with a high of 15 C.

In Castlegar:

There will be a sixty per cent chance of showers today with a high of 15 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers today with a high of 15 C.

Video of the day:

@connortrembleyconnor.trembley@castlegarnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Castlegar News

Previous story
UPDATED: Bomb unit detonates suspicious toolbox left in Victoria basketball court
Next story
B.C. nonprofit offers free educational resources for teachers, parents

Just Posted

Most Read