Morning Start: The world’s heaviest mango weighed 9.36 lb

Fun fact: The world’s heaviest mango weighed 9.36 lb.

Earlier this year, Colombian farmers Germán Orlando Novoa Barrera and Reina Maria Marroquín set a new Guinness World Record after farming the world’s heaviest mango, breaking a record that was set in 2009.

Grown on a San Martín farm in Guayatá, Colombia, the mango weighed 9.36 lb. (4.25 kg), breaking the previous record of 7.57 lb. (3.435 kg) that was set in the Philippines.

“Our goal with this Guinness World Records title is to show to the world that in Colombia we are humble, hardworking people who love the countryside and that the land that is cultivated with love produces great fruits,” said Barrera.

“In addition, this represents in times of pandemic a message of hope and joy for our people.”

To the 1,000 or so protesting outside Kelowna General Hospital on Sept. 1 — we see you.

How could we not? The screaming, yelling, honking. It’s hard to miss.

You were seeking more attention, and you got it. Congratulations. You live in a free society, and you got noticed. We saw you.

To the people yelling, swearing, and fingering hospital staff on the skywalk — we see you.

To the people shouting at staff that we were ‘part of the problem’ — we see you.

