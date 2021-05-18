Morning Start: The English word with the most definitions is ‘set’

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Good morning and happy Tuesday! We’ve got a risk of some showers and thunderstorms today. Recently, it’s been a lot drier than normal here in the Okanagan, so we could definitely use a little rain.

Fun fact: The English word with the most definitions is ‘set’

According to Guinness World Records, the word that has the most meanings in the English language is the verb “set.”

“Set” has 430 senses listed in the second edition of the Oxford English Dictionary, which was published in 1989. The word has the longest entry in the dictionary at 60,000 words, which equals 326,000 characters.

Brandon Messier’s Penticton front yard on Huth Avenue is getting a lot of looks these days.

How could it not when there is giant glowing boulders on it over a river bed of blue glass.

The largest boulder, in front, almost looks like a chunk of gold from the distance and it weighs just about the same amount.

To read the full story and catch a glimpse of the glowing boulders, click here.

This donkey just wants to have a word with you!

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

