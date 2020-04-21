Morning Start: One of the sunniest places in British Columbia is located in the Kootenays

Here is you Kootenay morning start for Tuesday, April 21

In case you missed it:

Two people were arrested outside of Salmo on the weekend when police discovered a stash of drugs during a vehicle stop.

A Grand Forks man has confessed for putting graffiti on various structures in Death Valley National Park.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that Cranbrook is one of the sunniest cities in British Columbia? On average, the city receives over 2190 hours of sunshine annually.

In terms of precipitation, the city also only receives 276 millimetres of rain and 122 centimetres of snow annually.

Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Tuesday:

In Rossland:

It will be mainly sunny in the region with a high of 21 C.

In Nakusp:

It will be a mix of sun and cloud in the region with a high of 16 C.

In Castlegar:

It will be mainly sunny in the region with a high of 21 C.

