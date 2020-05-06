Morning start: Nelson was incorporated over 120 years ago

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Wednesday, May 6

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know the City of Nelson was incorporated on March 4, 1897?

The city was named after the former Lieutenant Governor of B.C. Hugh Nelson.

Environment Canada weather forecast:

In Nakusp:

There will be rain with a high of 13 C.

In Castlegar:

There will be rain with a high of 11 C.

In Rossland:

There will be rain with a high of 11 C.

Most Read

  • Burns Lake 2020 Interior planting starts after COVID-19 delays

    On May 10 and May 11, around 50 planters with Waterside Ventures, will be coming to the Burns Lake area to finally start the planting season for them. The local tree planting company will plant on the Southside, around town and in the Babine area. Of the seven companies that have been awarded the planting contracts, a few have already started work in the Lakes District area according to a spokesperson with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, who said that "the development planting has commenced in this area as of this week (April 27) and will likely continue until late June."

  • Houston’s biggest public works project in decades

    In what will be the biggest public works project in decades, the District of Houston has let a $3.274 million contract to replace underground infrastructure and revitalize 9th Street in the downtown area.

  • Phone, internet scam warning issued

    A national reporting service provides advice

  • Canfor closure extended to at least middle of May

    Company says COVID-19 pandemic has reduced lumber sales

  • Staying safe

    A Houston resident on Poplar Street has his yard gorilla playing it safe with a face mask. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • Golfers reacting well to COVID-19 prevention rules

    And there have been tournament cancellations

  • Garden Starter Kits – a potential supplementary source for food in your backyard

    When Tracey Payne, the LINK garden coordinator received vegetable garden seeds, she planted a few for the community garden and still had a large amount of seed packets left with her. Instead of throwing them away, she started working on a project for the community, with the help of the local public library.