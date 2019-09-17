Morning Start: more rain, more campaign

Your morning start for Tuesday, September 17th, 2019

  • Sep. 17, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The forecast won’t brighten up for another day or two, so why not cozy up with some rainy-day reading material, such as the U.S. Constitution?

Fun Fact of the day:

When was the U.S. Constitution last amended?

Today is Constitution Day in the United States, and while not a statutory holiday, it’s a chance for classrooms to learn about the official signing of the Constitution on September 17, 1787.

The last time the U.S. Constitution was amended was in 1992. The change to the 27th Amendment wasn’t a hot-button issue akin to today’s debates over the 2nd Amendment; it brought about a requirement that any change to the rate of compensation for members of the U.S. Congress must take effect only after the subsequent election in the House of Representatives. In other words, no pay raises for Congress members until a House election takes place.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

If the weather is making summer feel like a distant memory, you’re not alone. Rain is likely to continue in the Okanagan today, with a 30 per cent chance throughout the valley.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The Liberals announced a substantial child care pledge on Day 6 of the federal election campaign. On Monday Justin Trudeau unveiled $535 million in funding per year to to increase before and after school child care spaces, and to slash fees for parents. Critics point to the convenient timing (weeks before the election), though that has become a common practice among incumbent governments.

Video of the day:

Why pay money to sit on an airplane when you can be an airplane?

READ MORE: Man cycles across B.C. Interior for sobriety

Brendan Shykora

Reporter, Vernon Morning Star

Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com

Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

 

(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing man has been located
Next story
Kelowna boy returns to school after recovering from possible Xanax OD

Just Posted

Most Read