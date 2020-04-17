Morning start: How much do you know about the history of Fruitvale?

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Friday, April 17

In case you missed it:

An Interior Health staff member working at a seniors care facility in Cranbrook has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

A zero per cent household tax increase in 2020 and updates around repairs to the western breakwater system were some of the highlights from a Village of Nakusp council meeting earlier this week.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know Fruitvale was originally named Beaver Siding in 1893? Historically, the town served as a railway stop for the Nelson and Fort Sheppard Railway.

Fruitvale Limited later purchased a swath of land on both sides of the railway stop in 1906, which is how the town got its name. Currently, there are 2000 people that live in the quaint village.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada on Friday:

In Rossland:

There will be increasing cloudiness in the region this afternoon with a high of 16 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers in the region with a high of 12 C.

In Castlegar:

There will be increasing cloudiness in the region this afternoon with a high of 16 C.

Video of the day:

