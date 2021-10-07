Morning Start: Halloween is 2,000 years old

Good morning and happy Thursday! It’s a mix of sun and clouds today, with a high of 12 C.

Fun fact: Halloween is 2,000 years old

According to History.com, Halloween originates from an ancient Celtic festival called Samhain, which the Celts celebrated on Oct. 31 before observing their new year on Nov. 1.

The Celts lived 2,000 years ago, mostly in the area that is now Ireland, the United Kingdom and northern France. As History notes, Samhain not only marked the end of the summer and the harvest, but it also meant the beginning of the dark, cold winter, which they often associated with death.

“Celts believed that on the night before the new year, the boundary between the worlds of the living and the dead became blurred,” writes History. “On the night of October 31 they celebrated Samhain, when it was believed that the ghosts of the dead returned to earth.”

During the event, Celtic priests — also known as Druids — would build huge bonfires, where people gathered to burn crops and animals as sacrifices to Celtic deities.

“During the celebration, the Celts wore costumes, typically consisting of animal heads and skins, and attempted to tell each other’s fortunes,” writes History.

In case you missed it

A Kelowna man was arrested after allegedly being caught with more than 500 kilograms of cocaine.

Aleck Villeneuve, 38, is alleged to have been one of two people on a sailboat that was stopped by the Canadian Coast Guard off Nova Scotia on Sunday, Aug. 29.

The coast guard, along with Quebec RCMP, initiated a search to locate a suspicious boat. As officers approached the boat, smoke was observed and fire rapidly spread throughout the sailboat.

Read the full story here.

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens

