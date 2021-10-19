(Photo: Pexels)

Morning Start: Being “left-brained” or “right-brained” is a myth

Your Morning Start for Tuesday, Oct. 19

  • Oct. 19, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Good morning, and happy Tuesday! Let’s start today off on a good note.

Fun fact: Being “left-brained” or “right-brained” is a myth

People have been told that they are either left-brained or right-brained at some point in your life. The idea is that people who are left-brain dominant are more quantitative, while people who are right-brain dominant are more creative. However, that is all just a myth. According to an article on Psychology Today, most behaviours involving the two hemispheres working together to achieve a common objective. While you may have some personal quirks, they have nothing to do with which side of the brain you used more.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

kelowna

In Penticton:

penticton

In Revelstoke:

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

salmon arm

In Vernon:

vernon

In case you missed it:

A woman is in police custody after a man was found dead in a home in Kelowna’s Lower Mission area on Monday morning, Oct. 18.

Just before 7 a.m., Mounties were called to a residence on Bechard Road, just down the street from Boyce-Gyro Beach. Investigators found a man’s body and believe the death to be suspicious.

Police say a woman was arrested at the scene and is in custody, though no charges have been laid.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Daww!

@ladbible

“Trying to get him used to his new shoes so he can walk in this Texas heat” ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ ðŸŽ¥@caitlyn #ladbible #fyp #foryou #dogsofttiktok #funny #crazy

â™¬ original sound – LADbible

That’s all folks! Have a great day!

@paulatr12paula.tran@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
Five passengers survive floatplane crash in Tofino harbour
Next story
Surrey council awards $1.3M contract for downtown bicycling network

Just Posted