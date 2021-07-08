Morning Start: A 70-year-old woman ran 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days

Good morning and happy Thursday! Good news: the heat warning is no longer in effect. More good news: showers are once again in the forecast today.

Fun fact: A 70-year-old woman ran 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days

From Jan. 25 to 31, 2017, 70-year-old Chau Smith of Missouri completed marathons in Perth, Australia; Singapore; Cairo; Amsterdam; Garden City, New York; Punta Arenas, Chile; and King George Island, Antarctica.

According to CNN, Smith would wake up and run 26.2 miles (roughly 42 km) each day during the “Triple 7 Quest” challenge. Once a marathon was completed, she would get on a plane, fly to the next destination and do it all over again.

“It took me eight months to really train,” said Smith. “The last four months, I really put in long, long runs. Every week, I ran from 15 miles to 130 miles.”

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

A Kelowna massage therapist is facing disciplinary action after the B.C. College of Massage Therapists determined that he engaged in sexual misconduct.

In a decision issued last month, the college’s discipline committee determined that Robert Morgan breached its code of ethics and standards of practice — which prohibit sexual conduct with patients. They also mandate registered massage therapists to ensure that patients are fully informed about their treatment plan and provide consent.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Have you ever seen someone cut a watermelon this fast before?

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemensaaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News