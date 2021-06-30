Morning sailings full between mainland and Vancouver Island

With the school year officially over, ferries between the mainland and the Island are busy.

As of 7:30 a.m., the 8 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay was full with the 9 a.m. sitting at 33 per cent available and the 10 a.m. at 40 per cent available.

The Island side of the route was slightly less busy with 10 per cent available on the 8 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen. The 9 and 10 a.m. sailings were sitting at roughly 50 per cent.

The 8:45 a.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay is full with the next four sailings sitting at approximately 30 per cent available.

The 8:45 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay is sitting at approximately 35 per cent available, with the two sailings after at about 40 per cent.

For the current conditions on all routes, go to bcferries.com/current-conditions.

