The MV Klitsa sailing. Today all sailings have been cancelled due to a crewing issue. (Wikimedia)

Morning sailings between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay cancelled

All sailings on MV Klitsa cancelled due to a crewing issue

  • Feb. 5, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

BC Ferries have issued a travel advisory that all sailings between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay are cancelled due to a ‘crewing issue’ on the MV Klitsa. This affects all sailings today, from 7:30 a.m. – 11:35 a.m.

They advise travellers to visit their website www.bcferries.com or follow them on Twitter @BC Ferries for further updates.

