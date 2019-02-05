Morning sailings between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay cancelled

All sailings on MV Klitsa cancelled due to a crewing issue

The MV Klitsa sailing. Today all sailings have been cancelled due to a crewing issue. (Wikimedia)

BC Ferries have issued a travel advisory that all sailings between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay are cancelled due to a ‘crewing issue’ on the MV Klitsa. This affects all sailings today, from 7:30 a.m. – 11:35 a.m.

Updated: #ServiceNotice #Brentwood #MillBay #MVKlitsa has cancelled sailings due to a crewing issue. Customers may still travel using the Malahat Highway 1. Check the Service Notice here: https://t.co/CIkhbMpMDV ^rz — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) February 5, 2019

They advise travellers to visit their website www.bcferries.com or follow them on Twitter @BC Ferries for further updates.

nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter