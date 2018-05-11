Morning Report: Weather on the up and up for the weekend in Revelstoke

Good morning Revelstoke!

  • May. 11, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Highway 1 at Albert Canyon, 30 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. Drive BC highway camera

Good morning Revelstoke!

Drive BC is reporting no new incidents in the area today.

Ongoing incidents and warnings include a warning about rock falling from Craigellachie to Revelstoke, as well as construction 30 km east of Sicamous at the Perry River Bridge.

An ongoing warning on Highway 23, 82 km north of Revelstoke, is that the southbound lane is closed due to uneven settlement. In that area southbound traffic is to yield to northbound traffic.

Heading west on the TransCanada Highway there is construction 42 km east of Revelstoke. The road is reduced to single lane-alternating traffic with 20 minutes delay.

On the other side of Glacier National Park Drive BC has an ongoing travel advisory at Heather Mountain due to increased mudflow activity. Travellers should expect delays.

There is also bridge construction going on 45 km west of Golden and highway construction 20 km west of Golden.

As for the weather Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud today with a high of 20 degrees and a UV index of 7 or high. Over night the low will drop to six with fog developing overnight.

And it gets better as the weekend goes on!

Previous story
Armstrong issues advanced evacuation alert
Next story
Flood waters causing destruction in Silver Creek

Just Posted

Vernon community radio push gains energy

  • 9 hours ago

 

Morning Report: Weather on the up and up for the weekend in Revelstoke

  • 9 hours ago

 

Supreme Court says garage not liable for teen crash in stolen car

  • 9 hours ago

 

Thank you for the stories Langley

 

Most Read

  • Qualicum Beach residents confused over draft OCP

    Third reading deferred to May 28 meeting

  • District warns of localized flooding in Hope

    High water levels from spring freshet has district warning residents in flood-prone areas

  • Speed Watch volunteers hit the streets in Kimberley

    Our dedicated Speed Watch volunteers have hit the streets for another season in name of road safety. Each year a group of volunteers monitor speed at various locations throughout Kimberley. Their goal is to educate and raise awareness with respect to speeding. They set up with a radar and speed-reader board. The onsite team records the speed of each vehicle. The statistics gathered are passed on to ICBC and the Kimberley RCMP. By reviewing the information police can determine if the area needs further traffic enforcement. Periodically warning letters are sent to the registered owners of the vehicles that are observed exceeding the speed limit.

  • BC Liquor Stores customers raise more than $275,000 for Dry Grad celebrations

    Liquor Stores customers have helped about 52,000 British Columbian Grade 12 students enjoy safe, alcohol-free graduation celebrations as part of the annual Support Dry Grad campaign. This year's campaign, which ran from March 4-31, raised $278,158, bringing the grand total of funds raised since the campaign's start in 2001 to more than $6.77 million.

  • Upper Clearwater wildfire crew gets fire truck

    Former Vavenby fire truck bought from TNRD through auction

  • Parents ask for Wildflower expansion

    Parents of Wildflower students in the Creston Education Centre say there is enough demand to add another class to the program in the fall.

  • Turning pennies into a waterpark

    Construction currently underway in Centennial Park