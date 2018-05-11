Morning Report: Weather on the up and up for the weekend in Revelstoke

Good morning Revelstoke!

Drive BC is reporting no new incidents in the area today.

Ongoing incidents and warnings include a warning about rock falling from Craigellachie to Revelstoke, as well as construction 30 km east of Sicamous at the Perry River Bridge.

An ongoing warning on Highway 23, 82 km north of Revelstoke, is that the southbound lane is closed due to uneven settlement. In that area southbound traffic is to yield to northbound traffic.

Heading west on the TransCanada Highway there is construction 42 km east of Revelstoke. The road is reduced to single lane-alternating traffic with 20 minutes delay.

On the other side of Glacier National Park Drive BC has an ongoing travel advisory at Heather Mountain due to increased mudflow activity. Travellers should expect delays.

There is also bridge construction going on 45 km west of Golden and highway construction 20 km west of Golden.

As for the weather Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud today with a high of 20 degrees and a UV index of 7 or high. Over night the low will drop to six with fog developing overnight.

And it gets better as the weekend goes on!