Morning Report: Sunshine for the block party today!

  • May. 5, 2018 12:00 a.m.
Drive BC says the roads are clear in the area as of 7:45 a.m.

According to Environment Canada it is going to be a beautiful day with a high of 22 degrees and a UV index of seven, or high with a low tonight of five degrees.

Events going on today:

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Farmers Market and Seed Sale hosted by Revelstoke Local Food Initiative on the 200 block of Mackenzie Ave.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Spring Block Party hosted by the Revelstoke Community Events Group between Boyle St. and Orton on 1 St. East. There promises to be face painting, entertainment and activities for the kids as well as food trucks, street sales, live music and beer gardens.

11:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. Women’s Mega Clothing Swap at the Community Centre. Bring gently used and clean clothes to swap.

1:30 p.m.- 3 p.m. Screen Smart-Lego Creation Day at the Railway Museum. Build a Lego creation at home and bring it to the Railway Museum for the chance to win awesome prizes.

