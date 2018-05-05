Morning Report: Sunshine for the block party today!

It’s the Spring Block Party today and the weather looks amazing!

Good morning!

Drive BC says the roads are clear in the area as of 7:45 a.m.

According to Environment Canada it is going to be a beautiful day with a high of 22 degrees and a UV index of seven, or high with a low tonight of five degrees.

Events going on today:

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Farmers Market and Seed Sale hosted by Revelstoke Local Food Initiative on the 200 block of Mackenzie Ave.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Spring Block Party hosted by the Revelstoke Community Events Group between Boyle St. and Orton on 1 St. East. There promises to be face painting, entertainment and activities for the kids as well as food trucks, street sales, live music and beer gardens.

11:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. Women’s Mega Clothing Swap at the Community Centre. Bring gently used and clean clothes to swap.

1:30 p.m.- 3 p.m. Screen Smart-Lego Creation Day at the Railway Museum. Build a Lego creation at home and bring it to the Railway Museum for the chance to win awesome prizes.

@JDoll_Revyjocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.