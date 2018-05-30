Morning Report: Rain expected to continue today in Revelstoke

Drive BC is reporting no new incidents in the region this morning. However the ongoing warning about fallen rock on the road west on Highway 1, between Craigellachie and Revelstoke, presists as well as debris on Highway 23 and uneven lane settlement 82 km north north of Revelstoke.

There is also ongoing construction heading east and west on the Trans Canada as well as when heading north on Highway 23.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 18 degrees today with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a UV Index of 4, or moderate. The low tonight will be 8 degrees.

