Morning Report: No new highway incidents

Good morning Revelstoke!

According to Drive BC there are no new incidents on the highways in the area, though expect delays due to flooding if you are heading to the Okanagan. There is also still a warning about mudslides heading east to Golden at Heather Mountain.

“Due to increased mudflow activity travellers are advised to expect delays during daytime hours and possible closures during nighttime hours,” the notice says. “Additional traffic interruptions may be required to manage mudflow activity.”

According to Environment Canada there will be a high of 15 degrees today with a UV index of 9, or very high, as well as a 30 per cent chance of showers.

The overnight low will drop to 6 degrees with 30 per cent chance of showers and fog patches developing before morning.