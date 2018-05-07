Morning Report: Mudslide near Heather Mountain will slow down traffic

Hwy 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. Photo via Drive BC highway cameras

Expect delays when driving on Highway 1 headed east this morning.

According to Drive BC there has been a mudslide at Heather Mountain in Glacier National Park.

“Due to increased mudflow activity travellers are advised to expect delays during daytime hours and possible closures during nighttime hours,” the website says. “Additional traffic interruptions may be required to manage mudflow activity.”

Drive BC also reports that there was a vehicle incident in the same area 56 km west of Golden last night around 2 a.m. and is asking drivers to reduce their speed.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 25 degrees today with a UV index of 7, or high, and a 30 per cent chance of showers in the late afternoon with a risk of thunderstorm.

Overnight the temperature will drop to 8 degrees with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

