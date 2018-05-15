Morning Report: Hot weather continues in Revelstoke

Good morning Revelstoke!
Drive BC isn’t reporting any new incidents in the area today.
Environment Canada is calling for a high of 30 degrees today with a UV index of 7,or high. The low will drop to 11 overnight with clouds.
Military Ames is happy to welcome the UN/NATO Veterans Support group from Calgary and Red Deer, Alberta who are coming to Kimberley to do a ceremony at our new cenotaph. This group consists of serving and retired veterans. The 40-50 members will arrive in Kimberley the afternoon of May 26, 2018 and will muster at the clock in the platzl. The ceremony is planned for a 4:00. Military Ames will update our face book page as the schedule develops on the 26th in case there is any unforeseen holdups. Military Ames veterans will march the UN/NATO Veterans into the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park with a Colour Party and the group will conduct a ceremony including the Act of Remembrance to honour our Veterans, their families and the Fallen. The parade will take place at approximately 4:00 pm following a police escort into Kimberley. The public is welcome to attend and we encourage you to do so. This is another great opportunity to teach younger generations the meaning of the cenotaph and Memorial Park.
An employee of the Conservatives' lead Senate critic on marijuana legalization had been lobbying independent senators for several weeks before he was fired
New playground equipment to cost $5 million province-wide
City council passed first, second and third readings of a park dedication bylaw
On Monday, May 14 around 5p.m. ambulance, fire, and police responded to an accident where a pedestrian was hit in Marysville on Highway 95A at the crosswalk by 304 Avenue.
A proposal that would allow prosecutors to suspend criminal charges against companies has been added to fed's budget legislation.
Thousands of Palestinians protested near Gaza's border with Israel, as Israel enjoyed the festive inauguration of new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem.