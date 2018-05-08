Morning Report: Expect continued delays when headed east on the Trans Canada Highway

It looks like a rainy couple of days according to Environment Canada.

Good morning Revelstoke.

If your heading east today expect delays on the other side of Glacier National Park as the mudslide at Heather Mountain has not been cleared up yet, according to Drive BC.

“Due to increased mudflow activity travellers are advised to expect delays during daytime hours and possible closures during nighttime hours,” the website says. “Additional traffic interruptions may be required to manage mudflow activity.”

Environment Canada is calling for rain this morning with a cloudy afternoon and a high of 21 degrees, with an index of nine or very high.

The low overnight with be eight degrees with continued cloudiness.

@JDoll_Revyjocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.