Good morning Revelstoke!

Environment Canada is calling for a high today of 18 degrees with a UV index of six, or high. This afternoon there is a 30 per cent chance of showers with risk of thunderstorm into the late afternoon and evening.

Overnight the low is predicted to drop to six degrees with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

As of 8:19am there are no incidents reported by Drive BC in the area.

