Morning Report: Cannabis bylaw public hearing at council meeting today

Good morning Revelstoke!

Drive BC is not reporting any new incidents in the area this morning, however there are still warnings in place about falling rock between Craigellachie and Revelstoke, as well as a travel advisory at Heather Mountain due to mudflow activity. Those travelling east should expect traffic delays. Those travelling west should expect debris on the road.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 28 degrees today with a UV index of seven or high. The low overnight will be seven degrees.

Local events today include the regular City Council meeting at 3 p.m. in council chambers. Here is the link to the 339 page agenda package, which includes a public hearing for the cannabis regulations amendment bylaw.