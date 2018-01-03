Morning Jan. 3: Limited visibility with fog along part of Highway 97

Highway 24 as seen near Sheridan Lake this morning (Jan. 3). Drive BC photo.

The morning roads and weather report for the South Cariboo

There’s limited visibility with fog on Highway 97 between 93 Mile, Clinton and Loon Lake Road, according to Drive BC.

There continues to be compact snow with slippery conditions all along Highway 24 as well as on Highway 97 from Loon Lake Road to Clinton, 100 Mile House, Lac la Hache, Williams Lake and beyond, according to Drive BC.

Weather-wise, there’s expected to be a mix of sun and cloud, turning to partly could and eventually cloudy later in the day, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures are expected to warm up to above -10 C for most of the day with a 10 km/h southeast or east wind, putting it at -12 to -14 C for most of the day.

Chances of precipitation are low this morning and will change to nil within a few hours, according to Environment Canada.